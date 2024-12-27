The fighter jet could be a JH-20 stealth bomber. X

A revolutionary jet without vertical stabilizers and with groundbreaking stealth technology: China's new fighter jet is causing a stir worldwide and could shift the balance in military aviation.

Samuel Walder

China has tested a revolutionary fighter aircraft without vertical stabilizers that could provide military advantages through stealth technology and extreme range.

The aircraft, spotted at the Chengdu airfield, is said to be able to operate "at the edge of space" and reach targets.

Experts see the jet as a step forward in China's air force technology. Show more

China has attracted the attention of the global defense world with a new, revolutionary combat aircraft. The aircraft, which was recently spotted on a test flight, is causing speculation: It could represent a groundbreaking development in China's military technology, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Initial images of the jet show a large three-engine aircraft with a cockpit and diamond-shaped wings - but without vertical tails. This special feature could help to better camouflage the aircraft from enemy radar systems.

China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation have finally conducted test flight of it's 1st 6th gen Aircraft possibly a JH-XX (J for jian or Fighter and H for Hong or bomber). The prototype is powered with 3 engines with J20S(two seat variant of j20) acting as a chase fighter pic.twitter.com/O1i01Pkfbt — Kirito⚡🇵🇰⚔️ (@pixyDaZa62266) December 26, 2024

The sighting took place at the airfield of the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the developer of numerous Chinese drones and fighter jets. In addition to the new jet, a Chengdu J-20, China's current generation of stealth fighter jets, was also on display, serving as an escort aircraft.

Autonomy in the air

According to The War Zone, a specialist defense analysis portal, the new aircraft should be able to operate "at the edge of space" and reach targets that were previously out of China's reach - including American early warning aircraft and tankers.

"If this aircraft actually becomes part of the Chinese Air Force's active fleet, it could operate over long distances and stay in the air for extended periods without tanker support - something China has lacked so far compared to the US," according to The War Zone. The stealth technology and range could make the aircraft a dangerous adversary capable of operating closer to enemy threats than any previous model.

Technical details and speculation

The aircraft has a dorsal air intake with stealth technology and two additional air intakes on the underside. This configuration is intended to facilitate high speeds and stealth. The images also indicate a large internal weapons system with space for bombs and missiles. The main landing gears are two-wheeled, similar to the Russian Sukhoi Su-34, suggesting a heavy fighter aircraft.

Justin Bronk, Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, estimates that the jet is part of China's regional bomber and fighter program rather than a sixth-generation fighter. Nevertheless, it could significantly advance China's tactical air force capabilities.

Another unusual aspect of the aircraft is the possibility that it is equipped with three engines - a rarity in aviation. The extra power may be necessary to compensate for the jet's heavier weight, especially for high-speed flights and high-altitude operations.

"China knows what it is doing"

The now retired US Air Force General Mark D. Kelly has already warned of China's progress in the field of fighter aircraft: "China is not stupid. They know what they're doing." Kelly expects China's sixth-generation air superiority program to bring an "exponential" improvement in stealth capability.

According to experts, the aircraft could not only offer improved stealth technology, but also a significantly greater range and payload than its predecessor, the J-20. This could give China's air force a strategic advantage, especially compared to the US, which is already working on similar concepts with its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.