A tragic discovery shocks a landlord in Jakarta. He finds the body of a Swiss man in his apartment. (symbolic image) Tatan Syuflana/AP

The death of a Swiss man in Jakarta raises questions: The landlord found the body of a 34-year-old man from the canton of Schwyz in a small guesthouse. The cause of death is unclear.

In Jakarta, the body of a 34-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Schwyz was discovered in a small apartment by his landlord.

Neighbors had previously complained to the landlord about an unpleasant smell.

The cause of the man's death is still unclear; the landlord found no evidence of drugs or medication at the scene.

An autopsy is now to clarify the circumstances of his death, while the police are investigating the exact background to the Swiss man's whereabouts. Show more

A tragic discovery in Jakarta: on Friday, the landlord of a guesthouse in the Indonesian capital discovered the body of a Swiss man, as reported by the newspaper "Blick". According to local media reports, it was the 34-year-old from the canton of Schwyz. The place where the body was found - a small apartment on the second floor - caused horror.

Neighbors had alerted the landlord after noticing an unusual smell. When the landlord opened the door, he found the Swiss man dead in the apartment. The shock was profound: blood was reportedly flowing from the Swiss man's nose and mouth. The landlord described how he initially tried to wake the man up, but quickly realized that any help was too late. "Then I got scared," said the landlord.

Cause of death still unclear

The circumstances of the death remain unclear for the time being. According to the landlord, there were no signs of drugs or medication at the scene - only clothes piled up in the apartment. An autopsy will now shed light on the cause of death.

The deceased had apparently only been living in the guesthouse for a few weeks and was not working in Indonesia. The exact circumstances of his whereabouts are the subject of an ongoing investigation.