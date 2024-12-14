Reports of mysterious flying objects in US airspace are causing a stir. It is still unclear what is behind the suspected drones. The US government is now commenting again on the phenomenon.

The US government and the Federal Police are trying to reassure the population.

According to a high-ranking representative of the Department of Homeland Security, there is still no evidence that there is a threat to public safety.

The US government and the Federal Police are once again trying to reassure the population in view of numerous suspected drone sightings on the east coast of the USA. Currently, there is still no evidence that there is a threat to public safety, said a high-ranking representative of the Department of Homeland Security. "We are confident that many of the reported drone sightings are in fact manned aircraft that have been misidentified as drones."

The government representative went on to say that the evidence should not be dismissed as "not credible". But the extent of actual drone activity is "probably less" than what is being reported.

Only 100 relevant leads

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), around 5,000 tips have now been received. Of these, around 100 have turned out to be relevant, said a high-ranking FBI representative. Most of the suspected drone sightings also came from the ground. There were only "very, very few" reports of drones from pilots in the air. Many reported sightings are also located near major airports.

There have been reports and discussions about possible drones in the skies of the US East Coast for days. The mysterious phenomenon began back in November over the neighboring state of New Jersey, when an unmanned flying object was spotted near a military facility. Subsequently, more and more cases became known. Videos of the mysterious bright lights in the sky are spreading rapidly on social media and causing heated speculation. Theories online range from espionage and secret military exercises to extraterrestrial life.