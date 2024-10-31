One of the Trump statues in Philadelphia. X

In various US cities, mocking statues of Donald Trump suddenly appear shortly before the election. It is unclear who is behind them.

Shortly before the US election, mysterious statues have appeared in several US cities, apparently criticizing Donald Trump's treatment of women. In Portland and Philadelphia, unknown persons placed statues of Trump next to existing works of art with women's bodies, with the Trump figures positioned in a lecherous pose.

The bases of the statues bear the inscription "In memory of a lifetime of sexual assault" and quote Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" statements about uninvited assaults that became public in 2016.

A statue is allowed to remain standing

In Philadelphia, the statue was quickly removed, while in Portland, Trump supporters vandalized the figure. According to the "Philly Voice", a Republican city council candidate was among those who took offense at the artwork.

Further controversial art actions followed in Washington: a torch sculpture commemorated the right-wing extremist attacks in Charlottesville, while a bronze-colored sculpture alluding to the storming of the Capitol was erected on the National Mall. According to the city government, this statue may remain in place for the time being.

The actions are intended to refer to events and statements that are closely linked to Trump's political career and his supporters, writes theWashington Post. The reference to the attacks on the Capitol and far-right protests signals sharp criticism of Trump's behavior and the effects of his political activities.