The quadruple murder occupied the international press in 2012. Norbert Falco/Le Dauphine/MAXPPP/dpa

The authorities have been investigating a quadruple murder in Chevaline (F) for 14 years. Now there is a new lead.

The authorities have been investigating a quadruple murder in Chevaline (F) for 14 years

Now there are new clues.

The cold-blooded quadruple murder at Chevaline in the French Alps in 2012 was allegedly carried out using a shooting technique in which only members of the domestic and foreign secret services and parachutists are trained in France. Show more

In one of the most mysterious unsolved murder cases in France, new investigations point to an elite soldier as a possible perpetrator, according to a media report.

The cold-blooded quadruple murder of Chevaline in the French Alps in 2012 was carried out using a shooting technique in which only members of the domestic and foreign secret services and parachutists are trained in France, reported the newspaper "Le Parisien", citing investigation documents.

In Switzerland, where the murder weapon came from, military special forces are also trained in the technique of eliminating opponents in a fraction of a second with a selective shot.

In September 2012, in a forest parking lot near the Alpine village of Chevaline, an unknown person shot dead a couple living in Great Britain who were on vacation from Iraq and the mother of the wife. A cyclist who happened to be passing by was also killed. The victims were each shot twice in the head. Only the couple's two daughters, aged four and seven, survived.

Battle-hardened ex-soldier as perpetrator?

The public prosecutor's office for unsolved old cases re-enacted the crime a few weeks ago on a military site, reported "Le Parisien". The fact that the perpetrator fired 21 shots at the victims within a short space of time, some at close range, almost all of which hit their target, suggests that he was an ex-soldier trained for extreme situations and battle-hardened. The hypothesis is that of a "crazy shooter" who had no connection to his random victims.

According to the newspaper, the "cold case" investigators are also looking into whether the perpetrator from the Alps could also be responsible for the death of a Belgian tourist a year earlier. The 29-year-old was killed with five shots, one of which hit him in the head at close range, during a night-time stop at a highway service area near Nancy.