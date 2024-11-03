New satellite images show an unknown construction project in China. Users on X are puzzling over what it could be. X:@tshugart3

Satellite images from China show a ship of unknown type that differs significantly from previous construction methods. Experts speculate whether it is an amphibious assault ship or a camouflaged research vessel.

Samuel Walder

China is apparently building a new aircraft carrier, but it differs from previous designs and raises questions. Satellite images from the company Planet Labs recently revealed a mysterious ship in a shipyard in southern China, which has puzzled researchers around the world, as "Watson" writes.

The images show the outline of a ship with an unusual shape and size - it appears to be significantly smaller than previous Chinese aircraft carriers. "It has a somewhat unusual shape and size - much smaller than China's previous aircraft carriers," Thomas Shugart, former US Navy submarine commander and employee at the Center for a New American Security, told CNN.

Is this an amphibious assault ship?

There is speculation as to whether it could be an amphibious assault ship, as the website The War Zone (TWZ) reports. Amphibious assault ships have a large deck that is often used to land helicopters or drones.

So it just jumped out to me that next to the possible new Chinese USV is what looks like might be...possibly a new aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship of some sort? 🤔😯



Appears to be about 200m long, with a beam of about 40m, and two islands on one side of the deck. https://t.co/XXOcQeUTIB pic.twitter.com/oHhMWYWQFZ — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) October 28, 2024

Shugart also suspects that the ship may be disguised as a research vessel. Two years ago, drawings of a similar ship allegedly intended for scientific missions had already appeared on Platform X.

However, Beijing has repeatedly built facilities that could have a dual function. "China often uses research vessels and other facilities with military potential," reports TWZ. Drone ships that are officially intended for marine research could also serve as a base for military drones.

Underwater measuring devices that are officially intended to help protect the environment could also be used to track enemy submarines. "In addition to scientific research, these systems could also be useful in areas such as mining, mapping, marine rights protection and national defense," Zhou Huaiyang, professor at the Tongji School of Marine and Earth Sciences, told Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

The ship will be built quickly

According to Shugart, the new ship could be around 200 meters long and 40 meters wide, with a larger superstructure on the right-hand side and a smaller one at the bow. Another striking feature is an angled mast structure, which is often used to mount radar and sensor technology on warships.

The first pictures of the ship appeared in a dry dock in August, which indicates a fast construction time. At the same time, new trimaran boats were apparently being built for the Chinese navy.

China's naval build-up is taking place against the backdrop of growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with military action, and there are also disputes over sovereign territory in the South China Sea. China claims a large part of the area for itself - much to the displeasure of neighboring countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.