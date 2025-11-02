  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

They are real, but ... Mystery of blue dogs in Chernobyl solved

SDA

2.11.2025 - 05:46

For days, several media reported on alleged blue dogs in the radioactively contaminated zone of Chernobyl.
For days, several media reported on alleged blue dogs in the radioactively contaminated zone of Chernobyl.
Instagram/cleanfuturesfund

For days, several media reported on alleged blue dogs in the radioactively contaminated zone of Chernobyl. Now a Ukrainian expert explains what this is all about.

Keystone-SDA

02.11.2025, 05:46

02.11.2025, 06:55

Reports of blue dogs running around the radioactively contaminated exclusion zone around the damaged Soviet nuclear power plant in Chernobyl have attracted attention on the internet. According to an expert, however, there are no blue dogs in northern Ukraine.

"That's nonsense," Serhij Kirjejew, General Director of the state-owned company Ecocentre, which is responsible for monitoring the zone, told journalists in Chernobyl.

He solved the mystery: "The dogs have been sterilized, and they are marked in blue that they have been sterilized." According to the general director, the animals are sterilized to contain their spread.

Director General: "The color is harmless to these dogs"

"The color is harmless to these dogs," the expert assured. Previously, international media had reported on several blue dogs that had suddenly appeared, based on a video recording from the radioactively contaminated area.

The Chernobyl radiation disaster is considered the most serious in the civilian use of nuclear energy. In April 1986, a reactor exploded at the then Soviet nuclear power plant and all towns and villages within a radius of around 30 kilometers had to be evacuated. Tens of thousands of people were relocated and thousands suffered radiation damage. Dogs left behind multiplied and there is still a population of street dogs today.

More from the department

Ukraine ticker. Drones set Russian oil tanker on fire

Ukraine tickerDrones set Russian oil tanker on fire

Politics. Iran's President: Will rebuild nuclear facilities

PoliticsIran's President: Will rebuild nuclear facilities

Russia. Kremlin calls for peaceful solution between USA and Venezuela

RussiaKremlin calls for peaceful solution between USA and Venezuela