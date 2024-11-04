Passengers boarding an Air France flight (archive photo). Keystone

Air France has suspended all flights over the Red Sea until further notice. This is being done for "precautionary reasons", the airline explained on Sunday. A flight crew saw a mysterious, glowing object over Sudan.

Air France has decided to temporarily suspend flights over the Red Sea after the crew of a flight spotted a "luminous object" over Sudan.

As a precautionary measure, two planes en route to Africa turned around and landed back in Paris to ensure the safety of passengers.

So far, no other airline has responded to the incident and Air France emphasizes that the measure is for the safety of passengers and crew. Show more

Air France has taken an unusual measure. On Sunday, the French airline announced that it would no longer allow flights over the Red Sea until further notice.

The reason? Air France justified its decision to suspend flights over the Red Sea until further notice with an unusual sighting over Sudan. According to the airline, the crew of one of its aircraft observed a "luminous object" at high altitude.

The airline reacted immediately and suspended all flights over the Red Sea to rule out possible risks, reports "Bild.de".

So far, Air France is the only airline to have reacted to the incident by adjusting its routes, according to aviation circles. This precautionary measure is primarily intended to ensure the safety of passengers and crew until the situation can be assessed more accurately.

Two aircraft turned back

Air France has changed the routes of several flights at short notice following the sighting of a "luminous object" over Sudan. The airline announced on Sunday that two of its aircraft that were originally on their way to Africa had turned back and landed in Paris.

A flight from Paris to Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, and a flight to Nairobi, Kenya, were affected. Both aircraft were brought back to France for safety reasons.

The airline emphasizes that the safety of passengers and crew is its top priority.

