A NASA research aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Ellington Field in Houston because the landing gear could not be extended. All occupants were uninjured.

Anaëlle Hebang

A WB-57 research aircraft had to land at Ellington Field Airport without its landing gear extended after a technical fault occurred during the landing approach.

The aircraft skidded across the runway on its underside, sending sparks flying across the tarmac. Emergency services were on the scene within a very short time, secured the aircraft and looked after the crew.

Crew escapes with a scare

According to initial information from NASA, all crew members were uninjured. It is still unclear how the landing gear malfunction occurred. The space agency announced that the incident is now being comprehensively investigated together with the relevant authorities.

More videos on the topic