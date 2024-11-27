Researchers discovered a forgotten military installation under the ice in Greenland. Nasa

Nasa researchers test a new radar over Greenland. They discover a hidden facility.

Nasa scientists discover a buried underground city under the ice in Greenland.

It is a former US military base, known as Camp Century.

The facility was intended to provide a decisive tactical advantage in the event of a nuclear war against the Soviet Union. Show more

Nasa scientists have discovered an underground city in Greenland buried 30 meters under the ice. The space agency reports that the researchers were shocked to discover traces of human construction deep beneath the ice on the island.

But what is the underground city all about? It is a forgotten US military installation, as Nasa writes in a press release. It is also known as Camp Century.

Construction began in 1959, but the base was abandoned in 1967. The reason for this was that it was too expensive and too difficult to prevent the tunnels from collapsing in the constantly changing layer of ice.

Pictures of Camp Century. Construction began in 1959. Nasa

The facility was intended to provide a decisive tactical advantage in the event of a nuclear war against the Soviet Union. The name of the mission: "Project Iceworm".

Should have been three times the size of Denmark

Originally, Camp Century was to be three times the size of Denmark, which includes Greenland, i.e. 132,000 square kilometers. Over 2000 firing positions were planned, from which 600 missiles were to be fired in the event of a nuclear war with the Soviets.

The military plans were kept secret from Denmark. The USA informed the Danish authorities that the project would only be used for scientific research purposes.

The US military's plans were kept secret from Denmark. Nasa

The current discovery was a coincidence. While investigating the Arctic ice surface, strange images suddenly appeared on the researchers' radar. They were astonished and therefore used a special radar device. This enabled the researchers to record the surface of the ice sheet, its inner layers and the bedrock around it, including the tunnel system.