In January, NASA's exploration multicopter crashed on its approach to the surface of Mars. Now the space agency is unveiling the successor model: it could represent the future of Mars exploration.

It is the successor to the Ingenuity copter, which crashed on its approach to the surface of Mars in January 2024.

It was a dark day for NASA: In January 2024, after more than 70 flights - the first aerial vehicle ever to complete a powered, controlled flight on another planet - crashed in the red dunes of Mars: the Ingenuity multicopter.

The enormous performance of the aircraft surprised the developers. They had actually only expected a maximum of five flights for the aircraft, which is just over one meter tall. The designers are therefore now planning a successor to the Ingenuity.

The new one will be twice as big

The new Mars helicopter is still at an early concept and design stage.

