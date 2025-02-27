NASA has sent the Athena space probe on its journey to the moon in a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX. The plan is to drill holes near the South Pole. The researchers hope to find water there.

The Athena lander - with German research technology on board - is on its way to the moon.

The plan is to drill near the South Pole in the hope of finding water there.

Natural resources on the moon are seen as a decisive factor for upcoming manned trips to the moon. Show more

The private space company Intuitive Machines has successfully launched the "IM-2" moon mission in collaboration with NASA. The lander Athena is to be sent into space on board a SpaceX rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Destination South Pole

The launch took place on Wednesday at 19:16 local time. A moon landing is planned for around March 6. The lunar lander is to land on the Mons Mouton mountain. This would bring the probe closer to the south pole of the moon than any previous space probe.

Search for resources

The area is of particular interest to researchers because water ice deposits are suspected there. These resources could play a central role in future manned lunar missions. The Athena mission is therefore also focusing on the exploration and utilization of lunar resources.