ARCHIVE - Nasa's new moon rocket, Artemis II (archive image). Photo: John Raoux/AP/dpa Keystone

The eagerly awaited "Artemis 2" mission, the first manned flight to the moon since 1972, has been postponed again. The reason is technical problems with the helium supply of one rocket stage - now the entire launch vehicle has to be returned from the launch pad to the hangar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nasa has to postpone the manned moon flight "Artemis 2" again due to a problem with the helium supply in one of the rocket stages.

The rocket and Orion capsule have to be returned to the hangar for repairs, which means that the planned launch window in March is no longer feasible.

The mission is intended to take astronauts around the moon for the first time since 1972, but a new launch date is now expected in April at the earliest. Show more

The first manned moon flight since 1972 is still a long time coming: due to technical problems, the US space agency NASA has had to postpone the launch of "Artemis 2" once again. There is a problem with the helium supply in one of the rocket stages, wrote Nasa boss Jared Isaacman on the X platform. The launch vehicle and the Orion space capsule would have to be brought back to the hangar from the launch platform at the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida for possible repairs. This means that the launch window planned for March can no longer be met, wrote Isaacman.

Nasa had originally planned to launch "Artemis 2" at the beginning of February, but this date had to be postponed due to hydrogen leaks during tests. After a further trial run, during which all processes were tested except for the actual launch, Isaacman spoke of "great progress" only on Friday. The earliest possible launch date for the mission was set for March 6.

Over the course of the year, there will be further dates with the necessary conditions for a launch, for example at the beginning of April. The "Artemis 2" mission is intended to take humans close to the moon for the first time in more than half a century. US astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen are to orbit the moon on the mission, which will last around ten days. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.