While the US government sees an agreement between Israel and the Islamist Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages within reach, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu remains intransigent when it comes to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. According to the US government, a deal is 90 percent complete. "The deal has a total of 18 paragraphs. 14 of those paragraphs are done," said a high-ranking government representative. However, in addition to an Israeli troop presence in the Gaza Strip, the conditions for an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners have not yet been fully clarified. Hamas once again called for more pressure to be exerted on Netanyahu.

A demonstration in Tel Aviv for an agreement for the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas (September 4, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Atef Safadi

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear once again on Wednesday evening in Jerusalem that he would maintain a permanent presence of Israeli troops in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor. This is an approximately 14-kilometre-long strip on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, which Netanyahu claims is controlled to ensure that Hamas cannot smuggle weapons into the sealed-off coastal strip. "Clearing the Philadelphi Corridor does nothing to free the hostages," he told international media.

In the attack by Hamas and other Islamist groups on Israel on October 7, 2023, more than 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza. According to an Israeli count, 101 people are still in the hands of Hamas. It is unclear how many of them are still alive.

The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA in order to achieve a ceasefire and the release of the hostages, have made no progress for months.

The US government representative emphasized that the Philadelphi Corridor was not explicitly mentioned in the agreement. However, it provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli military from all densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, and a dispute had arisen as to whether the Philadelphi Corridor was included. "Due to this disagreement, the Israelis have made a proposal in recent weeks that would significantly reduce their presence in this corridor," he emphasized. Only in the second phase of the deal is a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces planned.

Netanyahu presented this differently to the media representatives. He said that "someone" should be brought to him who could effectively guarantee that Hamas would not rearm across the Gaza-Egypt border. Then we could talk about withdrawing the Israeli military. "But I don't see that coming, and as long as that doesn't happen, we'll stay there," he added.

Critics accuse Netanyahu of overestimating the strategic importance of the Philadelphi corridor in order to prevent a ceasefire from being reached. They assume that Netanyahu's far-right government partners will refuse to make concessions to Hamas and could cause his coalition to collapse. Netanyahu denies being influenced by this.

"We don't need any new proposals," Hamas announced on its website. "What we need now is to put pressure on Netanyahu and his government and force them to honor the agreements." Netanyahu must not delay the negotiations "in order to prolong the aggression against our people".