  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Successor to Gerhard Pfister National Councillor Reto Nause does not want to become Mitte President after all

SDA

14.4.2025 - 11:01

Taking himself out of the running to succeed Gerhard Pfister: Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause. (archive picture)
Taking himself out of the running to succeed Gerhard Pfister: Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause. (archive picture)
Keystone

National Councillor Reto Nause does not want to become Mitte President after all. This has now been announced by the cantonal party.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2025, 11:01

14.04.2025, 11:24

Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause has decided not to run for the presidency of Mitte Schweiz. This was announced by his cantonal party on Monday.

Nause had signaled his interest in the job at the beginning of January, which became vacant following the resignation of Gerhard Pfister. He now justifies his decision to step down with the candidacy of Philipp Matthias Bregy, the leader of the centrist parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament.

"Bregy will continue to pursue a business-friendly, sustainable and social centrist course," Nause was quoted as saying in his cantonal party's communiqué. "There is no reason not to see him as a guarantor for successful centrist politics."

Bregy announced his candidacy at the beginning of April. The cantonal parties have until April 28 to submit proposals to the selection committee. Pfister will step down at the end of June.

More from the department

Germany. Merz to be elected German chancellor on May 6

GermanyMerz to be elected German chancellor on May 6

US plan inspires Kremlin propaganda. Ukraine will be

US plan inspires Kremlin propagandaUkraine will be "divided up like Poland was once divided up"

Afghanistan. Wave of deportations: More than 100,000 Afghans leave Pakistan

AfghanistanWave of deportations: More than 100,000 Afghans leave Pakistan