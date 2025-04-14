Taking himself out of the running to succeed Gerhard Pfister: Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause. (archive picture) Keystone

National Councillor Reto Nause does not want to become Mitte President after all. This has now been announced by the cantonal party.

Bernese National Councillor Reto Nause has decided not to run for the presidency of Mitte Schweiz. This was announced by his cantonal party on Monday.

Nause had signaled his interest in the job at the beginning of January, which became vacant following the resignation of Gerhard Pfister. He now justifies his decision to step down with the candidacy of Philipp Matthias Bregy, the leader of the centrist parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament.

"Bregy will continue to pursue a business-friendly, sustainable and social centrist course," Nause was quoted as saying in his cantonal party's communiqué. "There is no reason not to see him as a guarantor for successful centrist politics."

Bregy announced his candidacy at the beginning of April. The cantonal parties have until April 28 to submit proposals to the selection committee. Pfister will step down at the end of June.