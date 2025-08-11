Donald Trump puts the police in Washington D.C. under federal control and deploys the National Guard. He wants to "take back" the US capital. Can he do that? The most important questions and answers.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump wants to make the US capital safer and more beautiful. The aim is to restore public safety.

To this end, he is deploying the National Guard - against the wishes of the local authorities.

There is no evidence for Trump's claims that crime in Washington is "out of control". A look at the statistics shows a decline in reported crimes. Show more

Donald Trump wants to protect Washington from "crime, bloodshed, chaos, misery and worse". The US capital is a stronghold of the Democratic Party and has a special status as the "District of Columbia" (DC for short).

Violent crime in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low.



Donald Trump has no basis to take over the local police department.



And zero credibility on the issue of law and order.



Get lost. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 11, 2025

He justifies his decision to deploy the National Guard in the federal capital by citing crime rates that are allegedly higher than in crime hotspots in Latin America - although the figures are actually falling. Trump's unusual approach has already sparked protests. The most important questions and answers.

What is the National Guard?

The National Guard is a military reserve unit and part of the US armed forces. Normally, the states have control over the National Guard.

In national emergencies, the US President can take command. The National Guard can be deployed in the event of natural disasters, civil unrest and domestic emergencies. According to previous information, the USA has a total of more than 325,000 National Guardsmen.

Unlike the governors of the states, the District of Columbia has no control over its National Guard. This gives US President Donald Trump a lot of leeway for deployment. His government is also planning to temporarily deploy 120 FBI agents in Washington for night patrol duties, as the New York Times has learned.

What powers does the National Guard have?

That is not entirely clear. The National Guard is not supposed to have the authority to arrest people. But it is supposed to support the local police forces and take over some of their tasks so that they can carry out more patrols, for example.

Why is Trump sending the National Guard to Washington, D.C. now of all times?

Trump's move was triggered by an attack on a 19-year-old employee of the controversial government department for efficiency (Doge). Trump had shared a photo of the bloodied young man online last week.

President Donald J. Trump has officially declared a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia.



Here is the text of the Executive Order:



By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 740 of the… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Trump had repeatedly described Washington as a "swamp" that he wanted to drain. At the end of March, he signed an executive order to expand government control over the capital. This primarily enabled the arrest of irregular migrants.

Democratic mayor Muriel Bowser rejected Trump's accusation that Washington is a hotbed of crime. According to the local police, violent crime in the US capital fell by 26 percent in the first eight months of this year and murders by 12 percent compared to the same period last year. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, the figures had risen significantly.

How does Trump justify his measure?

Donald Trump invoked a section of the Home Rule Act and declared a state of emergency for public safety. This gives him the power to temporarily take control of the authority. A member of the city council said that Trump's declaration in relation to public safety did not reflect reality. "He's doing this because he can," said Charles Allen.

Today's announcement will put untrained and unaccountable members of the military in an untenable position in our communities. It’s unnecessary, unwarranted, & a dangerous escalation of power in the Nation’s Capital simply because he can. (5/5) — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) August 11, 2025

How long will Trump keep control of Washington?

According to the New York Times, police power in Washington, D.C., will remain in the hands of the US government for 30 days. The newspaper cites a source in the White House.

Does Trump's action have a legal basis?

The Attorney General of the District of Columbia has described the measures as "unprecedented, unnecessary and unlawful". Brian Schwalb announced: "We are reviewing all options and will do everything necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents."

The Administration’s actions are unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful.



There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year.



We are considering all of our options and… — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 11, 2025

Nevertheless, Trump is apparently prepared to escalate the situation even further. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also prepared to send regular military personnel to Washington.

Will Trump also deploy the National Guard in other cities?

That cannot be ruled out. Trump said on Monday that his actions in Washington were just the beginning. He threatened other traditional Democrat strongholds such as New York and Chicago with similar steps.

And this is not the first time Trump has deployed the National Guard in a city. In June, the US president deployed a total of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 marines from the regular armed forces in the Los Angeles area.

Most of them have since been ordered back. The reason for this was massive protests against the security forces of the US immigration authority ICE. The proportionality of the deployment is currently being debated in court.