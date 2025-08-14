Washington National Guard Masked agents on the streets of Washington. Image: KEYSTONE They check drivers and passengers. Image: KEYSTONE Dozens of people are arrested in the process. Image: KEYSTONE There were also protests at the checkpoints. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump probably wants to extend the presence of the agents. Image: KEYSTONE Washington National Guard Masked agents on the streets of Washington. Image: KEYSTONE They check drivers and passengers. Image: KEYSTONE Dozens of people are arrested in the process. Image: KEYSTONE There were also protests at the checkpoints. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump probably wants to extend the presence of the agents. Image: KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of National Guardsmen and federal police officers to patrol Washington D.C.. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemns his rhetoric, but welcomes additional resources in the fight against crime.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump wants to extend the state of emergency in Washington beyond the 30 days allowed by law.

Bowser criticizes his attacks on the city's image, but is working pragmatically with federal authorities.

More than 100 people have been arrested since the campaign began, including suspects for murder, gun possession and other offenses. Show more

The cityscape in Washington D.C. has changed noticeably in recent days. National Guardsmen are patrolling monuments and parks, while FBI, DEA and ICE officers are present in residential neighborhoods and commercial streets. US President Donald Trumpwants to extend the state of emergency and expand federal control over the capital - officially to combat crime.

Democratic mayor Muriel Bowser reacted with a double strategy: on Tuesday evening, she spoke of an "authoritarian advance" in an online meeting and firmly rejected Trump's portrayal of the city as "dirty" and "unsafe".

On Wednesday morning, however, she appeared pragmatic on local television, saying that the additional 500 or so officers could help take illegal weapons out of circulation and prevent crime.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith also welcomed the reinforcements. "We are understaffed - this presence will have a positive impact," she said. According to city councillor Phil Mendelson, there are "two realities": Trump's public narrative of a city in chaos and the actual cooperation on an operational level, which has been cooperative so far.

Trump himself announced that he wanted to create the "most beautiful capital city in the world" - including street and park renovations. Critics accuse him of sending a political signal with martial rhetoric and a visible troop presence.

Over 500 arrests already

According to the White House, over 100 people have been arrested since the campaign began last Thursday. These include suspects for murder, theft, assault, drunk driving and illegal possession of weapons. Around 800 National Guardsmen have been mobilized, with around half already deployed.

While Bowser emphasized that she wants to "maneuver the city through this crisis," she warned parents that large groups of youth could easily be targeted by the operation. She announced plans to set up a complaint office for problematic behavior by federal officials.

The conflict over Washington's autonomy is therefore likely to intensify - especially as Trump has reaffirmed his goal of denying D.C. federal status.

