Two National Guardsmen have been hit by gunfire near the White House. Their deaths were reported several times - later confirmed by the authorities: The soldiers are alive but in critical condition.

Two US National Guard soldiers were seriously injured by gunfire near the White House in Washington on Wednesday. FBI Director Kash Patel and the Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, said at a media conference that the two were being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries and were in "critical condition".

The governor of West Virginia had previously stated that it could be "confirmed" that the soldiers had died. However, he later admitted that there were "conflicting reports" about their condition. "We are currently receiving conflicting reports on the condition of our two guardsmen and will provide more information as we receive more complete information," the Republican wrote on the X platform. He did not provide further details. Major US media picked up on the news of the deaths beforehand. Blue News also reported accordingly.

Trump calls suspected shooter an "animal"

US President Donald Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that the suspected shooter, whom he described as an "animal", was seriously injured. He will "have to pay a high price".

The background to the crime remains unknown. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident. The police in Washington announced on Platform X that shots had been fired in the city center. People should avoid the area; further information will follow.

Numerous soldiers in the capital since the summer

More than 2,000 National Guardsmen have been on the move in Washington since the summer. Trump ordered them to the capital in August and justified their mobilization with allegedly rampant crime. Crime statistics do not support this narrative.

The capital took legal action against the deployment. A federal judge recently declared the deployment of the National Guard to be unlawful and ordered it to end. However, she suspended her decision for three weeks to allow the Trump administration to appeal. The order will therefore remain in force until December 11.

The National Guards are military reserve units and part of the US armed forces. They are normally under the control of the federal states and are deployed in the event of natural disasters, unrest or other emergencies. In certain situations, however, the US President can also assume command. There are special rules for Washington.

In an initial version, we also wrote in the title that the National Guardsmen had been shot. However, this was unclear at the time. The victims were initially taken to hospital in a critical condition.