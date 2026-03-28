A demonstrator holds a protest sign at the "No Kings" demonstration in Washington. Bild: Keystone

Under the slogan "No Kings", people across the USA have taken to the streets against President Trump. The organizers expect around nine million participants nationwide.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you People in all 50 states of the USA have demonstrated against President Trump.

Around nine million people are expected to take part in over 3,000 events nationwide.

The central event of the nationwide protests is a rally in St. Paul in the US state of Minnesota. Show more

In the USA, people across the country took to the streets against the government of US President Donald Trump. Under the slogan "No Kings", people gathered in all 50 states on Saturday to protest against the policies of the Republican government, according to the organizers. In total, more than 3,000 events had been registered - in many places, rallies continued into the late afternoon (local time).

In the US capital Washington, an estimated tens of thousands of demonstrators, including many elderly people, marched across the Memorial Bridge towards the city center in the morning (local time), according to a dpa reporter. According to media reports, the organizers, an alliance of various civil society groups, expected around nine million participants nationwide and spoke of one of the largest protest mobilizations in the country's history. Last year, similar actions had already brought millions of people onto the streets.

Broad criticism of government policy

The central event of the nationwide protests is a rally in St. Paul in the US state of Minnesota, where up to 100,000 participants are expected this afternoon (local time). The background to this is, among other things, controversial operations by federal authorities as part of stricter measures against migration, which had previously led to weeks of protests in the region. Two US citizens were also killed by shots fired by federal officials.

Demonstrations were also planned or had already begun in numerous other cities. According to the organizers in US media reports, a large proportion of the registrations come from conservative rural regions and suburbs, not just from traditional Democratic strongholds.

In addition to the US government's migration policy, the protests are also directed against foreign policy decisions and the rising cost of living. Critics accuse Trump of undermining democratic principles such as freedom of speech, civil rights and the right to vote. "Trump wants to rule over us like a tyrant. But this is America, and the power lies with the people - not with would-be kings or their billionaire cronies," the organizations explained in advance.