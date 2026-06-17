NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed that the U.S. will in the future maintain fewer military capabilities for deterrence and defense under NATO command.

Rutte explained that the division of labor in the area of conventional forces had been reviewed and that it was clear that the European allies and Canada were ready, willing, and able to contribute more. On this basis, the United States had adjusted its commitments within the framework of the so-called NATO Force Model. This framework specifies which member states will maintain what levels of forces and capabilities, and how quickly they must be made available.

The Dutch prime minister emphasized, however, that in his view this is not a problem and should not be interpreted as a withdrawal by the U.S. “The United States has made it clear that it is committed to NATO,” Rutte said. However, this commitment goes hand in hand with the expectation that the allies will share the responsibility for security here in Europe more equitably.

For Europeans and Canadians, this means they must do more in the conventional domain, he explained. The U.S. intends to continue providing a reliable nuclear deterrent.

Fighter jets, drones, and an aircraft carrier strike group

The “Welt” had already revealed the exact scope of the U.S. cutback plans earlier this month. Citing a classified document, it reported that the U.S. is, among other things, completely removing long-range reconnaissance drones and eight modern KC-46 refueling aircraft from NATO planning. There are also expected to be significant reductions in contributions, for example, in fighter jets, MQ-9 armed drones, and cruiser and destroyer task forces. An aircraft carrier strike group and a long-range bomber wing will also no longer be available on short notice.

Rutte: “That’s fair”

Rutte emphasized on Wednesday in Brussels that, historically speaking, there had been an excessive dependence on the United States. Now, he said, the U.S. had adjusted its pledged contributions—and other allies had increased theirs. “That’s fair. It makes us stronger.”

Rutte did not provide details. According to information from the German Press Agency, some gaps were closed immediately, but not all. Most recently, a conference on force deployment was held on June 2 and 3.

Referring to the threats posed by Russia and the importance of U.S. deterrence, Rutte said: “It is a bit strange that we still need so much help from another country—one that’s eight hours away by plane and has 350 million people—to defend ourselves against a country with 140 million people.”