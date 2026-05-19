ARCHIVE - Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur speaks at the Ministry of Defense. Photo: Alexander Welscher/dpa sda

NATO fighter jets have shot down a drone over Estonia for the first time. Latvia also warned of a possible threat near the Russian border.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Estonia for the first time after it entered Estonian airspace.

It was presumably a Ukrainian drone on its way to Russian targets; there were no casualties or damage.

Latvia also warned of a possible drone threat near the Russian border. Show more

NATO fighter jets have shot down a drone over Estonia that had entered the airspace of the Baltic EU and NATO country.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, this is the first time a drone of this kind has been shot down. Romanian F-16 jets took the drone out of the sky over Lake Võrtsjärv in the south of the country. It crashed in a swampy area and the search is still ongoing. The Estonian security police are leading the investigation.

According to Pevkur, it was probably a Ukrainian flying object that was presumably aimed at Russian targets. There were initially no reports of casualties or damage.

Estonia borders Russia to the east. The armed forces had previously issued warnings about a possible threat to the south of the Baltic state. In neighboring Latvia, the population of several regions near the border with Russia was also warned.

According to the army, a drone most likely entered Latvian airspace. Whether it was the same flying object that was shot down over Estonia remained unclear at first.

Russia repeatedly hit by drones

According to a report by Estonian radio, the north-western region of Russia was repeatedly hit by drone attacks in the morning. In recent Ukrainian attacks, misguided drones had repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states and in some cases crashed, with which Kiev had attacked targets in north-western Russia.