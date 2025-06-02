Despite some confused actions, Europe should take US President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement seriously. Europe is "threatened by the authoritarian state restructuring in the USA", write conflict researchers in their Peace Report 2025. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In their Peace Report 2025, leading peace and conflict researchers describe the USA as an insecurity factor and authoritarian regime. They see black for the NATO defense alliance.

The Peace Report 2025 attests to the US government's "increasingly nationalistic" attitude.

In view of the political developments in the USA with "territorial claims and threats against allies", Europe should prepare for a future without Nato. Show more

Leading German peace and conflict researchers have called on the German government to prepare for a future without NATO in view of political developments in the USA. With an "increasingly nationalistic" US government and in view of "territorial claims and threats against allies", the defense alliance has "no future", said Christopher Daase from the Leibniz Institute for Peace and Conflict Research on Monday.

Daase sharply criticized the developments in the USA since Trump took office in January at the presentation of the Peace Report 2025. The US president and "his maga movement" had succeeded in "transforming the world's oldest democracy into an authoritarian regime in a very short space of time and without much resistance". The USA is now a "further factor of insecurity". He added: "The transatlantic partnership as we knew it is at an end."

Europe directly threatened by state restructuring in the USA

Germany and Europe are "directly threatened by the authoritarian state restructuring in the USA". In view of the Russian threat, it is currently not possible without NATO, but Europe must "become capable of defending itself without the USA, perhaps even against it".

In the report, the peace researchers recommend that the German government should develop a "transparent, step-by-step plan for the expansion and integration of European defense structures". This could include strengthening the EU's permanent structured cooperation (Pesco) and joint EU missions.

However, it would be too short-sighted to establish security solely through "armament, deterrence through defense capability", Daase continued. It would be conceivable, for example, to combine armament with "offers of arms control negotiations", as was the case during the Cold War.

Criticism of Israel: the state has violated international law

With regard to the Middle East, the peace researchers called "more urgently than ever" for a halt to all deliveries of weapons that could be used in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israel had "blatantly" violated international humanitarian law and "exceeded the limits of legitimate self-defense".

In addition, Germany should advocate the recognition of a Palestinian state "in the medium term". A permanent solution to the "Palestinian conflict" would "in no way restrict Israel's right to a Jewish state within secure borders", said Daase.

The Peace Report is published annually by the Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC), the Institute for Development and Peace (INEF) at the University of Duisburg-Essen, the Leibniz Institute for Peace and Conflict Research (PRIF) and the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy (IFSH) at the University of Hamburg. It has been published since 1987.