View of one of the intercepted aircraft on Thursday. Nato

Another delicate encounter has occurred over the Baltic Sea: Hungarian NATO fighter jets have intercepted a formation of Russian aircraft off the Latvian coast. Latvia speaks of a clear message to Moscow.

Sven Ziegler

The Russian planes had transponders switched off and no radio contact.

NATO countries are stepping up their surveillance, Estonia has already called for Article 4 consultations. Show more

There has been another incident involving Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea. According to NATO Allied Air Command, two Hungarian JAS-39 Gripen aircraft took off from the Lithuanian base in Šiauliai to intercept a Russian formation west of the Latvian coast.

According to NATO, the Russian aircraft consisted of three MiG-31s, one Su-30 and one Su-35. They were flying close to NATO airspace and had violated international safety standards: The transponders were switched off, there was no identification and no radio contact.

The Hungarian pilots accompanied the aircraft, but did not use any weapons. They then returned to Šiauliai.

More incidents in recent days

Latvia's Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds saw the incident as proof of the Alliance's resolve: "NATO is clearly showing that it is present in the region and will not leave airspace violations unanswered."

It was not the first incident of its kind. On September 19, three Russian MiG-31s had already violated Estonian airspace for around twelve minutes. Tallinn then called for consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows for consultations if a member state feels threatened.

The latest incidents fit into a pattern of increased Russian activity in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to fighter jets, reconnaissance and drone aircraft have also been registered and in some cases intercepted over various parts of Europe in recent days.

In response to the tensions, NATO has decided to take additional measures. Among other things, an AWACS reconnaissance aircraft has been sent to Lithuania to monitor the alliance's eastern flank more closely.