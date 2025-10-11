A Bundeswehr Tornado aircraft at Büchel Air Base in the Eifel region. Around 20 thermonuclear B61 gravity bombs from the US armed forces are said to be stored there - never officially confirmed. Harald Tittel/dpa

From Monday, NATO will be practising nuclear deterrence for two weeks - primarily over the North Sea. Germany is sending three Tornados equipped for US B61s and four Eurofighters. The exercise is considered routine, but sends a clear signal to Moscow.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The NATO exercise "Steadfast Noon" with around 70 aircraft from 14 countries starts on Monday.

Germany is taking part with three Tornados and four Eurofighters.

The exercise is considered routine, but is intended to keep nuclear deterrence credible. Show more

NATO takes off on Monday for the annual nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon". Two weeks of training flights are planned over the North Sea and the airspace of the hosts. This year, the Netherlands is leading the exercise - the main base is Volkel airbase, with additional operations from Kleine-Brogel (Belgium), Lakenheath (Great Britain) and Skrydstrup (Denmark).

In total, over 70 aircraft and around 2,000 soldiers from 14 NATO countries are involved.

According to the exercise plan, Germany has registered three Tornado fighter planes equipped to drop US B61 bombs, as well as four Eurofighters for escort and security. The US side is contributing F-35s as well as tanker and reconnaissance aircraft. The Ministry of Defense in Berlin confirms the participation, but traditionally does not provide any details.

In a video message, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that "Steadfast Noon" is routine and not a reaction to current Russian provocations. The aim is to "keep our nuclear deterrent as credible, secure and effective as possible" - and at the same time to signal to any potential adversary that the Alliance can and will protect all allies.

Despite the political signal effect, the following applies: no live nuclear weapons will be flown; practice bombs and standard safety procedures will be used. One focus this year is on the protection of nuclear assets on the ground - also in view of recent drone incidents in several NATO countries.

Exercise always takes place in October

"Drones are not a new threat for us," said NATO chief planner Daniel Bunch - the Alliance is constantly adapting its tactics.

The background to this is nuclear sharing: US B61 bombs stored in Europe can be used in an emergency by aircraft from European partners - the entire chain of command, protection and deployment is being trained, not the live use of weapons.

NATO has been conducting "Steadfast Noon" in October for years; last year, the focus was on Belgium and the Netherlands.

As usual, protests against the maneuver have been announced, including at the Nörvenich airbase in Germany, where Tornado nuclear sharing aircraft are stationed or deployed.