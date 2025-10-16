A Russian submarine (bottom right) has surfaced off the coast of France. Screenshot X / Marcom

Following reports of problems with the "Novorossiysk", Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte lashes out: Russia's submarine fleet is weakened, one boat is returning "limping". The submarine was spotted in several countries - Moscow speaks of a scheduled transit.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte told the Nato Parliamentary Assembly that a "lonely, broken" Russian submarine was returning home "limping".

Dutch authorities escorted the "Novorossiysk" in the North Sea, NATO photos show a Russian submarine off Brittany.

Russia denies reports of a serious breakdown and explains the mission as a scheduled transfer transit. Show more

Following new sightings of the "Novorossiysk", NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed sharp derision towards Russia's submarine fleet. Speaking to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Slovenia, he said that there is currently "practically no Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean".

What remains is "a lonely, broken Russian submarine limping home from its patrol". Alluding to the Tom Clancy classic, Rutte added: "Today it seems to be more of a hunt for the next mechanic."

This was triggered by observations of the "Novorossiysk" on its way to Russia. The Kilo II-class diesel-electric boat had previously been spotted in the Atlantic and off the French coast. On October 9, the NATO Maritime Command (Marcom) published photos showing a French frigate monitoring a Russian submarine sailing on the surface off the coast of Brittany. They were "ready to defend our alliance with constant vigilance and maritime attention across the Atlantic", it said.

We. Are. Watching. 👀

📍 Atlantic Ocean

⚓ A French Navy frigate 🇫🇷 conducts surveillance of the Alliance’s maritime approaches, marking the presence of a Russian submarine 🇷🇺 operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany. NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with… pic.twitter.com/SeTh3Ij7NN — NATO Maritime Command (@NATO_MARCOM) October 9, 2025

The boat was also tracked on the North Sea. The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed that the navy had escorted the "Novorossiysk" together with the tugboat "Yakov Grebelsky". Dutch authorities had previously reported a towed submarine. In Sweden, the armed forces stated that a "routine mission" had been carried out in the Baltic Sea to observe a Russian submarine.

Moscow denies serious technical problems

Moscow denies serious technical problems. The Black Sea Fleet explained that the "Novorossiysk" had briefly surfaced in the English Channel in order to comply with navigation rules; it was a scheduled fleet transfer transit. Russian Telegram channels - including VChK-OGPU - had previously reported fuel leaks and an increased risk of explosion. This could not be independently verified.

The "Novorossiysk" (commissioned in 2014) is part of a submarine group equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. At the same time, observers point to the changed strategic situation: after the Russian attack on Ukraine, passages through Turkey are severely restricted and the Russian presence in the Mediterranean is now thin on the ground - a fact that Rutte pointedly emphasized in his speech.