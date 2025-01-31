Donald Trump wants to bring the world's largest island under US control. NATO partners are deeply concerned. Can the US President be persuaded to give in with an armament concept?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are plans within NATO to propose a significant expansion of the allied military presence in the Arctic to US President Donald Trump.

According to a media report, it is hoped that this will defuse the discussion about Greenland belonging to Denmark.

The background to this is that Trump justifies his interest in the world's largest island with American security interests in particular. Show more

Within NATO, there are plans to propose to US President Donald Trump a significant expansion of the allied military presence in the Arctic. As the German Press Agency has learned from alliance circles, it is hoped that this will defuse the discussion about Greenland 's membership of Denmark. The background to this is that Trump justifies his interest in the world's largest island with American security interests in particular.

According to the military alliance, the security interests of the USA could also be satisfied by a significantly stronger NATO presence in the region. Especially as the Americans could of course also participate in the increased presence. In principle, Trump is right to be concerned about Greenland in view of Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic.

Greenland is strategically interesting due to its wealth of raw materials and as a base for military control of the Arctic. In addition, shipping routes are becoming more accessible with increasing climate change, at least in summer.

Basis could be new defense plans

According to information from alliance circles, the initiative is currently being discussed by Trump in informal talks. The basis for the increased presence could therefore be new defense plans adopted as early as 2023. These documents, which are classified as secret, provide for a strengthening of deterrence and defense capabilities in the far north as well.

The USA already operates the Pituffik Space Base on Greenland on the basis of agreements with Denmark. Among other things, it supports missile warning systems as well as missile defense and space surveillance missions. Danish armed forces are also present - primarily via the Arctic Command in Nuuk.

Concern about Greenland: Nato representatives plan offer to Trump - Gallery Trump justified his interest in Greenland with possible threats from Russia and China. (archive picture) Image: Keystone NATO states could significantly increase their presence in the Arctic. (archive image) Image: Keystone Russian military activities in the Arctic are not only seen as a security threat by the USA. (archive image) Image: Keystone Concern about Greenland: Nato representatives plan offer to Trump - Gallery Trump justified his interest in Greenland with possible threats from Russia and China. (archive picture) Image: Keystone NATO states could significantly increase their presence in the Arctic. (archive image) Image: Keystone Russian military activities in the Arctic are not only seen as a security threat by the USA. (archive image) Image: Keystone

Trump's statements frighten allies

Trump's interest in Greenland is causing a stir and concern primarily because he recently did not rule out military and economic coercion in order to gain control over the largest island on earth, which is largely autonomous but officially belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. Nato partner Denmark points out that the Greenlanders themselves decide on their future and their possible independence from the Danish kingdom. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently held numerous crisis talks with the heads of state and government of other European NATO states. Meanwhile, the Greenlandic government has repeatedly emphasized that it wants to be neither Danish nor American, but Greenlandic.

Donald Trump Jr. (M.) paid a visit to Greenland two weeks before his father took office on January 20, 2025. Image: Keystone/EPA/Emil Stach

The Greenland debate is highly controversial for Nato. On the one hand, the alliance must fear for its credibility if a leading member suddenly threatens to annex the territory of another state by force - especially in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and China's claims to Taiwan. On the other hand, it would be a super-GAU for NATO if the USA were to leave the alliance in a dispute over such an issue, because NATO's deterrence is based primarily on its nuclear arsenal and the strength of the USA's conventional armed forces.

According to diplomats, whether the plans for an offer to Trump can be implemented will depend, among other things, on whether the Republican is really primarily concerned with American security interests in the region. If raw material deposits also play a role, the initiative could be doomed to failure.