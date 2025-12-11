Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday. Keystone

In Berlin, Chancellor Merz and Nato Secretary General Rutte warn of a growing threat from Russia - and at the same time emphasize the importance of a united Europe.

"It is more important than ever to keep this Europe together, even under pressure, and not to let anything or anyone divide it. We need a united, strong Europe like never before," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin.

In a speech in the German capital, Rutte gave an unusually clear warning about the threat posed by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to leave it at war against Ukraine, he said. "We are Russia's next target," said Rutte.

For NATO, it is now a matter of stopping a war before it starts. Specifically, the Dutchman once again called for more commitment to increasing defense spending and support for Ukraine.

Reaction to US paper

The comments come at a time of increasing uncertainty about how stable the transatlantic relationship will be in the future under US President Donald Trump. In a security strategy published last week, the US government lamented an alleged loss of democracy and freedom of expression in Europe. According to the document, the continent is facing major problems.

According to the US government, these include the "censorship of free speech and the suppression of political opposition, plummeting birth rates and the loss of national identities and self-confidence". There were also unconfirmed reports that the US government might want to remove individual EU states from the Union.

Merz focuses on cohesion

Merz said that he wanted to assert a united and strong Europe with all his might. "In other words, where we can work together with the USA beyond rhetoric in our own interests, we will of course continue to do so," said the Christian Democrat. This applies in particular to the intensive work on a possible peace in Ukraine and the future of NATO.

"We will do this as a united and strong Europe. It is more important than ever to keep this Europe together, even under pressure, and not to let anything or anyone divide it. We need a united, strong Europe like never before," said Merz.

The German head of government also said: "The new national security strategy of the United States, which we saw last week, confirms that we are on the right track here."

Chancellor expects tomahawks in Germany

However, Merz expects the USA to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany next year as planned. "At the moment, I have no reason to doubt the agreements we have made with the United States of America in the NATO alliance," he said. "There is no announcement and no steps towards the dissolution of the mutual security pledge we have made to each other."

With these sentences, Merz was responding to the question of whether, in light of the publication of the new US security strategy, he was concerned that the US government might withdraw its commitment to station Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany again. This relates to an agreement made in July 2024 with the government of then US President Joe Biden.

Rutte: USA stands by its commitment

It stipulates that the USA will once again station medium-range weapons with conventional warheads in Germany from 2026, which will reach as far as Russia. These are to include Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, SM-6 missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons.

The government of US President Donald Trump has not yet made a clear public statement on whether it intends to implement the agreements as planned. In a security strategy published last week, it is stated as a US goal that the Europeans should assume primary responsibility for their defense in the future.

Merz said on this subject: "We know that we have to do much more for our security in Europe than in the past." The US government was right to point this out. Rutte said of the new security strategy that it clearly states that the USA remains committed to Europe and Europe's security. "The USA stands by its commitment to NATO," he said.