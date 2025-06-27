The NATO members have agreed to increase their defense spending from 2 percent of GDP to 5 percent - a feat for the national budgets of the members. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Nato is bowing to Trump's demand to invest 5 percent of its gross domestic product in its defense in future. The armies would thus become its largest budget item. But there are loopholes.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you NATO members have agreed to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of their gross domestic product.

This puts pressure on the national budgets of these countries. In 2024, Germany would have had to spend 45% of its national budget on defense if the 5% rule had been strictly interpreted.

However, there are ways out: for example, members can also count infrastructure projects towards defense spending. The states already have a number of ideas. Show more

The USA's NATO allies have agreed to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of their gross domestic product. They are doing this in order to meet the increased threat situation. The European heads of state also claim to be willing to defend themselves and be less dependent on the USA.

Of course, the fact that they are now fulfilling this long-standing US demand has to do with the person of Donald Trump. In the first six months of his second term in office, he has made it clear that he not only makes threats, but also acts when he deems it necessary. He was already talking about the USA leaving NATO in 2018. The allies obviously don't want to find out whether he will actually go that far.

Germany: 225 billion euros instead of 52

Since 2014, the "NATO rule" has been that two percent of national economic output should flow into defense. Not all member states reach this mark either. Germany broke it for the first time in 2024. An increase to 5%, i.e. two and a half times, is a feat of strength for all countries.

Germany, for example, would have had to allocate 225 billion euros to the defense budget in 2024 instead of just under 52 billion euros. France would have had to spend 150 billion euros on defense last year instead of 50. Italy's military budget in 2024 was 35 billion euros, 5 percent of GDP would be 118 billion euros.

The seriousness of the 5 percent rule becomes clear when you compare defense spending with the overall national budget.

45 percent of the German national budget to the army

In Germany, 45% of all government spending would have been spent on defense in 2024, as calculated by ARD's "Tagesschau". The publicly available figures for France and Italy are too far apart to make the same calculation on a reliable basis.

Germany has already given itself permission to incur new debt in the coming years. But even the special fund will hardly be enough to increase the defense budget without having to make cuts in other areas.

Italy and France are also struggling with tight state coffers and excessive debt levels. Where the additional money for defense is to come from was not discussed at the NATO summit.

5 percent is actually 3.5 percent

Two additional agreements in connection with the 5 percent rule offer some relief. The first: the increase does not have to take place immediately. The second: Only 3.5 percent of GDP must flow directly to the army. The remaining 1.5 percent may also be invested in civilian infrastructure, for example, which increases defense capabilities. This makes it possible to allocate expenditure that will be incurred anyway to the defense budget.

The staggered approach means that the NATO states do not have to reach 5% of GDP until 2035. Germany plans to gradually increase its defense spending to 153 billion euros by 2029, according to the Ministry of Defense. The greater part of the increase of 173 billion would then have been achieved.

However, the additional amount that is to flow into the defense budget is speculation. After all, nobody knows what the GDP of individual countries will be in five or ten years' time. If a NATO state experiences an economic miracle, it will be even more expensive.

Roads and ports as defense infrastructure

The only way out is to interpret other expenditure as part of defense. Experts have long pointed out that the European NATO states would come under pressure in the event of an attack by Russia because their transport infrastructure would not allow large combat units to be deployed to the eastern border in a short space of time.

It therefore makes sense to see investments in transport infrastructure as a way of strengthening defense capabilities. According to Der Spiegel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering building the bridge between the mainland and Sicily, which has been under discussion for a century and a half, as an investment in defense.

According to Der Spiegel, other countries also have ideas on how they could include infrastructure projects that they have to implement anyway in their NATO balance sheet: In the Netherlands, flood protection is to be given military significance. Germany and France want to invest in roads and bridges as part of their NATO obligations, while Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and other countries want to invest in ports. Pipelines, power grids, railroad lines and much more are to benefit from the 1.5 percent "civilian defense spending".

Creative accounting vs. deterrence

According to ARD's "Tagesschau", the US government already conceded to Germany at the NATO summit in Brussels that its aid to Ukraine should be counted towards its defense spending - which, according to the German Ministry of Defense, it is.

It remains unclear whether this also applies to the 48 billion euros spent since February 2022 or only to the war equipment handed over since the introduction of the 5 percent rule and the other expenses for Ukraine.

The NATO states can therefore cushion their spending growth, which they have promised Trump, by reallocating previously purely civilian budget items. It remains to be seen whether there is also leeway for the 3.5 percent that must be invested in "hard defense".

It is also clear to the USA's European NATO allies that creative accounting alone will not strengthen their deterrence against potential enemies. Nor do they want to be dependent on the rapidly changing preferences of the US President.

Where do the USA and Switzerland stand?

The USA is one of the small number of NATO states that already almost fulfill the requirements. NATO itself estimates that the USA will spend 3.38% of its GDP on the military in 2024. Poland spends the most on defense: Ukraine's western neighbor spends 4.1% of its GDP on its military capability. Estonia is between Poland and the USA in terms of budget with 3.43 percent.

Switzerland - depending on where you draw the line - spends between 0.7 and 1.7 percent of its GDP on defense. The differences result from the militia army system, which generates costs far in excess of the army budget alone. Switzerland also wants to spend more on its defense capability. It is still a long way from 3.5 percent, let alone 5 percent.