According to Estonian reports, Russia has once again violated Nato airspace - Moscow rejects the accusations, while Nato allies speak of a dangerous provocation. Nato will hold a meeting next week.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia denies a violation of Estonian airspace, while Estonia and Nato speak of an unauthorized overflight.

Estonia has requested NATO consultations, and Poland has also recently reported Russian drone and jet incidents.

Selensky sees this as a targeted Russian campaign against Europe and is calling for a decisive response.

The NATO countries will meet for consultations at the beginning of next week. Show more

The Russian government has denied Estonia's claim that three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of the Baltic Nato country. "The flight was carried out in strict compliance with international airspace rules, without violating the borders of other states," the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said, according to the state news agency Tass.

"During the flight, the MiG-31 jets did not deviate from the agreed flight route and did not violate Estonian airspace," it continued. On the contrary, the route led over neutral waters more than three kilometers north of the Estonian Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo. The information from Moscow could not be independently verified.

Estonia and Poland speak of rule violations

Estonia's army had described the incident differently and on Friday reported a further violation of its airspace by three Russian fighter jets, which had entered the airspace of the EU state near Vaindloo without authorization in the morning and had remained there for a total of twelve minutes. The aircraft had not transmitted any flight plans, had switched off their electronic identification and had not maintained radio contact with Estonian air traffic control. This information could not be verified at first either.

NATO reacted immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft, said a spokeswoman for the defense alliance. According to Estonian sources, F-35 fighter jets from the Italian air force were deployed to escort the Russian fighter jets to the Kaliningrad region. As the countries bordering Russia - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - do not have their own fighter jets, the NATO allies are securing the Baltic airspace. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte described the alliance's reaction as swift and decisive.

Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations in accordance with Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. The article provides for consultations with the allies if a NATO state considers itself to be under threat from outside. Consultations will take place at the beginning of next week, a spokesperson for the military alliance told the German Press Agency on request.

Several airspace violations in just a few days

Airspace violations by Russia have recently caused increasing unrest among the NATO allies in Europe, with repeated talk of provocation. Just last week, a large number of drones flew into Poland's airspace, and therefore into NATO airspace, during a Russian air attack on Ukraine. The Polish air force and other NATO allies shot down some of the missiles for the first time. Following the incident, Warsaw also requested NATO consultations under Article 4. Later, there were further incidents in which Russian drones were allegedly flown over Poland and Romania.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas pointed out that this was the third violation of EU airspace in just a few days and that this was further exacerbating tensions in the region. She spoke of an "extremely dangerous provocation".

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas spoke of an "extremely dangerous provocation". Harry Nakos/AP/dpa

Two Russian fighter jets over Polish oil rig

After the incident in Estonia became known, Poland then reported on Friday evening that two Russian fighter jets had approached a Polish oil rig in the Baltic Sea at low level. They had approached the Petrobaltic drilling platform at an altitude of 150 meters, according to the Ministry of the Interior. According to the border guard, the security zone above the platform was violated. The national border was not violated, a spokeswoman for the authority told TVN24.

The oil platform, which belongs to the Polish company Orlen Petrobaltic, is located in the Polish economic zone of the Baltic Sea, around 70 km north of Jastarnia.

Selenskyj: No coincidences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the incident in Estonia as outrageous. "These are no coincidences. This is a systematic Russian campaign against Europe, against NATO, against the West," he said on the X platform. "And that requires a systematic response." Decisive measures must be taken - both jointly and individually by each nation.

