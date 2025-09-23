Nato warns Russia of further airspace violations - Gallery NATO's new message is clear: Russian pilots are taking a big risk if they violate allied airspace again. (archive picture) Image: dpa From Estonia's point of view, it is clear that Russian jets violated Estonian airspace last Friday. (Handout archive) Image: dpa Nato warns Russia of further airspace violations - Gallery NATO's new message is clear: Russian pilots are taking a big risk if they violate allied airspace again. (archive picture) Image: dpa From Estonia's point of view, it is clear that Russian jets violated Estonian airspace last Friday. (Handout archive) Image: dpa

Nato will not put up with further violations of airspace. The defense alliance is making this very clear once again after the latest events. But there is a problem.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Estonia and Poland had requested consultations under Article 4 due to Russian airspace violations.

Nato is now openly threatening Russia with the shooting down of drones and fighter jets.

Following drone sightings at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark is speaking of the most serious attack on its infrastructure. Show more

Nato warns Russia of further airspace violations under threat of force. NATO and the allies will use all necessary military and non-military means in accordance with international law to defend themselves and deter threats from all directions, according to a declaration by all 32 alliance states published after consultations in Brussels.

The most recent airspace violations would entail the risk of miscalculations and endanger human lives. This must stop, they said.

The statement once again makes it very clear that not only drones, but also Russian aircraft, could be shot down in future in order to rule out a threat to alliance territory. This could lead to a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia.

Consultations under Article 4 of the Alliance Treaty

The meeting at NATO headquarters was convened at the request of Estonia. The Baltic country had requested consultations on Friday, citing Article 4 of the Alliance Treaty, after three Russian MiG-31 aircraft flew through Estonian airspace for around twelve minutes over the Baltic Sea. Article 4 of the NATO treaty provides for consultations if an ally considers the integrity of the alliance territory, the political independence or the security of a party to be threatened.

The special consultations under Article 4 were the second since the beginning of the month. Poland had requested talks on September 10 after a double-digit number of Russian drones appeared in Polish airspace. Previously, there had been consultations on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the deaths of Turkish soldiers in the Syrian conflict in 2020, among other things.

Operation for better surveillance already underway

In response to the violation of Polish airspace, NATO had already launched a new mission on 12 September to improve surveillance and defense of the eastern flank. Germany is providing four Eurofighter fighter jets to take part in armed protection flights over Poland.

The situation is currently particularly delicate for NATO because it is generally extremely difficult to prove that airspace violations are intentional. In the case of the Estonian accusations, Russia even denies that an airspace violation occurred at all. It is therefore very likely that a Russian aircraft will only be shot down if its flight path could clearly pose a threat to NATO.

Suspected case in Denmark

Drone sightings at Copenhagen Airport on Monday are not explicitly mentioned in the NATO statement. If it turns out that Russia has something to do with it, however, tensions between the two sides could escalate considerably, as the drones have also caused considerable economic damage. According to the airport, around 100 flights had to be canceled in connection with the drone sighting. Further delays to departures and landings are expected over the course of today.

It is the "most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date", said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a statement. She did not express any concrete suspicion as to who might be responsible.