ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa Keystone

The naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by the US military announced by US President Donald Trump is to begin on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From 10.00 a.m. US East Coast time (16.00 CEST), maritime traffic will be blocked for ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, the US Regional Command for the Middle East (Centcom) announced on Platform X. This includes Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The blockade will be enforced against ships of all nations, the statement continued.

Only ships with connections to Iranian ports affected

At the same time, Centcom explained that the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz whose destination or starting point is not an Iranian port would not be affected by the US military.

Following the failure of diplomatic negotiations between the US and Iran in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Trump announced the naval blockade on Sunday, but did not initially specify when it would begin. With the blockade, Trump wants to prevent Iran from demanding fees from shipping companies for a passage through the strait and at the same time cut the country off from oil revenues.

Iran is one of the largest oil producers in the world and the Strait of Hormuz is therefore also hugely important for Tehran in terms of getting its oil exports to international markets.

Since the start of the war on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz off its coast, which is important for oil transportation. The passage of ships came to a virtual standstill. Energy prices skyrocketed worldwide, which also put Trump under pressure.