The highest-ranking officer in the German navy considers the repeated damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea to be acts of sabotage. NATO wants to step up its patrols.

German naval inspector Jan Christian Kaack sees the severed telecommunications and power cables in the Baltic Sea as targeted acts of sabotage. "These are clear provocations that always harbor the risk of escalating," Kaack toldDer Spiegelaccording to information published on Saturday.

In recent months, there have been an increasing number of cases of damaged submarine cables in the Baltic Sea. "The accumulation of these incidents alone speaks against coincidences," the vice admiral told the magazine.

The highest-ranking officer in the German Navy emphasized that the explanation of an accidentally dropped anchor, which many ship crews cite as the reason for the damaged cables, is unrealistic. You can tell when an anchor is dragging on the seabed. It sounds something like "as if a battle tank were driving across the market square in Osnabrück".

Increased NATO presence in the region

In his assessment of the events, Kaack did not go so far as to name Russia as the main suspect. "Above all, I look at who benefits from the actions," said the Vice Admiral. It was clear to him what the aim of the damaged underwater cables was: "They are testing us, they want to unsettle our society."

Kaack was in favor of NATO's increased presence in the region. That alone has a deterrent effect. "Anyone who sees one or even several warships approaching is more likely to refrain from taking action," said Kaack.

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, important telecommunications and power cables have already been damaged several times in the Baltic Sea. NATO had announced increased patrols. The defense alliance intends to monitor the sea area with warships, reconnaissance aircraft, satellites and drones as part of the "Baltic Sentry" mission.