The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is making serious accusations: investigations abroad have clearly shown that her husband was poisoned. Yulia Navalny demands the publication of the results - and criticizes the reluctance of Western governments.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yulia Navalny brings her own sample material to Western laboratories - two tests confirm poisoning.

Russia continues to speak of "natural causes", human rights groups blame the Kremlin.

The widow demands transparency and accuses Western states of political consideration. Show more

Alexei Navalny's death remains a mystery - and his widow Julia is now making serious accusations. In a video message, the 49-year-old explained that she had managed to smuggle her husband's biological material out of Russia. Two independent Western laboratories had confirmed this: The 47-year-old opposition leader was poisoned.

"We all have a right to know this truth," said Yulia Navalny. She is calling for the results to be published, in particular the disclosure of the identified poison. There has been no official confirmation so far. At the same time, she accuses Western governments of withholding an "inconvenient truth" out of consideration for political interests.

Russia speaks of "natural causes"

Navalny had been imprisoned since 2021 after returning to Russia despite an assassination attempt using the nerve agent Novichok. His death in February 2024 in a prison camp in northern Russia sparked protests around the world. While human rights organizations and numerous Western countries blame the Kremlin, Russian authorities speak of "natural causes".

Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison camp. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

Yulia Navalny's message puts the case back on the international agenda. "For me, for our children, for Alexei's parents, for our supporters in Russia - and for all people around the world who are fighting for freedom and justice," she said.

It remains to be seen whether the new investigation results will have political consequences. One thing is clear: the demand for transparency is increasing the pressure on governments in the East and West.