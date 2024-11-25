Aman and his brother Vivek, who worked as a security guard, decided to take a shortcut shown on Google Maps after attending a wedding in Bareilly.



Three men died in northern India when their sat nav led them over an incomplete bridge in poor visibility and at high speed.

The bridge was damaged by flooding in 2022, but is currently inadequately closed off.

The car plunged seven and a half meters on Saturday evening and the wreckage was discovered by villagers on Sunday. Show more

An incomplete bridge in northern India was the undoing of three men: on their way home from a wedding, they relied on the navigation system, which led them straight to their deaths.

Because they did not know that the bridge led to nowhere and because the vehicle was traveling too fast, the driver was unable to brake in time, as "ABP LIVE" reports. The "Hindustan Times" also states that visibility was severely restricted due to fog.

The car and its occupants fell around seven and a half meters. The three men, who all worked as security guards, died on the spot.

Impassable bridge poorly cordoned off

According to the news portal, the accident occurred on Saturday evening, November 23, but the wreckage was only discovered on Sunday by residents of the nearby village of Khallpur.

The bridge crosses the Ramganga River, connecting the districts of Bareilly and Budaun in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and has been incomplete for a while. Effective barriers or clearly visible warning signs are said to be sparse or non-existent.

In 2022, half of the bridge was torn away due to flooding, according to "ABP LIVE". The damaged part of the bridge has been closed to traffic ever since.

