Several men apparently turned up in Ku Klux Klan costumes. Erik S. Lesser/EPA/dpa

A carnival ball in Austria has caused outrage across the country. Several guests appeared in openly right-wing extremist costumes - now charges are to follow.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several groups appeared at a carnival ball near Salzburg in far-right costumes.

Eyewitnesses reported racist statements and Hitler salutes.

The organizing music club announced that it would take legal action. Show more

After a carnival ball in a small town near Salzburg, a suspected right-wing extremist incident is causing widespread discussion in Austria. As reported by "Salzburger Nachrichten" and ORF Salzburg, several groups with clearly right-wing extremist costumes were noticed at the party on January 31.

According to the report, up to 15 young adults between the ages of 20 and 30 initially appeared in the ballroom in Ku Klux Klan costumes. Members of the organizing music club confronted the group, whereupon they explained that they knew exactly "how far they were allowed to go". With the help of security staff, the people were then ordered out of the hall.

According to reports, a second group appeared later in the evening. They were wearing orange prisoner suits with black adhesive tape bearing number combinations such as "SS88" - codes used in the neo-Nazi scene. After security intervened, the people concerned removed the markings.

Later, a young man gave the Hitler salute

In addition, a young man is said to have been observed giving the Hitler salute during the later clean-up. According to witnesses, he did not belong to either group. In addition, a guest with dark skin was verbally assaulted.

The incident took place in the village of Pöham in Pongau, which has around 200 inhabitants. The chairman of the music association told the media that some of the people involved were known to him. The guests were immediately excluded and charges will be filed. "We clearly condemn this", he said.

Salzburg historian Christoph Kühberger spoke of open racism. "This does not fall under the cloak of carnival", he said. "There is no room for interpretation."