After the preliminary count of more than 90 percent of the votes, Fujimori received 50.49 percent, while Sánchez achieved 49.5 percent, according to the South American country's electoral authority early Monday morning (local time). Following the complete count, the Supreme Electoral Court still has until mid-July to officially declare a winner.

More than 27 million Peruvians were called upon to cast their votes on Sunday. The new president is scheduled to take office on July 28. The run-off election came about after none of the 35 candidates received the necessary majority in the first round of voting in April.

Ongoing tensions between parliament and government

The political situation in the country of around 35 million inhabitants is characterized by constant conflict between parliament and government. Congress can remove presidents from office for "moral incompetence". Peru has had eight presidents in the past ten years.

Fujimori (51) is the daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of human rights violations and has already died. The politician from the conservative Fuerza Popular party is running for president for the fourth time. She has announced that she will take tough action against organized crime. She also plans to deregulate the economy.

Sánchez (57) was Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism in the government of imprisoned ex-President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022). After casting his vote, Sánchez visited Castillo in prison. He considers the ex-president to be the victim of a political maneuver. If he wins the election, he intends to pardon Castillo. The candidate of the Juntos por el Perú alliance also advocates a stronger role for the state in the economy.