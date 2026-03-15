In Germany, a legal dispute about the noises coming from a birthing center is making headlines. Symbolbild: Keystone

A birth center in Trier (Germany) has lost part of its offer in court because a local resident felt disturbed by the sounds of births. The room in question may no longer be used for deliveries.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A local resident in Trier (Germany) took legal action because the screams of women during births in a nearby birth center disturbed him as "unreasonable noise pollution".

In a settlement, it was decided that the birthing room could no longer be used for deliveries in future.

As a result, the birthing center is losing capacity and is now looking for new solutions. Show more

A birthing center in Trier in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate has had to limit its services - due to an unusual complaint from the neighborhood. As reported by the "Trierischer Volksfreund " newspaper, a local resident felt disturbed by the screams of women during births and therefore took the matter to court.

The man took legal action against the city's operating license before the Trier Administrative Court. The birthing center has only been open since 2025 and sees itself as an alternative to giving birth in a hospital.

The plaintiff argued that the noise from the building was "unreasonable noise pollution" for him. His apartment is only around ten meters away from the room in which water births were previously also possible.

"We couldn't believe it at all"

A settlement was finally reached in court: the birthing room with the tub may no longer be used for deliveries in future. In return, the resident waived further legal action.

Previously, only a few children per month were born in the birthing center. The management of the house was shocked: "We couldn't believe it at all. Of course, this is a huge disaster, especially for the families," said Sarah Wolff, the specialist manager, to the ARDnews program "Tagesschau".

The loss of the room significantly reduces the capacity of the birthing center. The team explained on social media that they are now looking for new solutions.