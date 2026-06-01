The convicted German right-wing extremist Marla Svenja Liebich is to be extradited from the Czech Republic to Germany. This was ordered by the regional court in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Liebich stated during the trial that she did not want to be extradited. She now has a few days to lodge an appeal against the decision. The extradition is therefore not yet legally binding.

The Higher Regional Court in the Czech capital Prague would have to decide on a possible appeal by Liebich. The Czech public prosecutor's office also has the opportunity to lodge an appeal. Before the decision was announced, Liebich had filed a motion for recusal against the presiding judge, but this was rejected.

Neo-Nazi Liebich was arrested on April 9 this year in Schönbach near Asch in the Czech Republic, close to the border with Germany, after months of a Europe-wide manhunt. Liebich testified before the district court in Pilsen that she did not want to be brought to Germany because, among other reasons, she was afraid of dying in a German men's prison.

The 55-year-old is currently being held in so-called provisional extradition custody in Pilsen prison, a city in the west of the Czech Republic. The conditions there are considered harsh.

Quick extradition possible

After Liebich refused extradition for the first time following her arrest in the Czech Republic, the Halle public prosecutor's office in Saxony-Anhalt, which is responsible for the case on the German side, filed an application for extradition. The regional court in Pilsen has now ruled on this.

As soon as the decision on the extradition is legally binding, Liebich is to be handed over to the German authorities and taken to the prison in Chemnitz. It can be assumed that it will only be a few days after the decision becomes final before Liebich is extradited.

The right-wing extremist was sentenced in Germany in July 2023 - at that time still as a man with the first name Sven - by the district court in Halle to a total prison sentence of one year and six months without probation for incitement of the people, defamation and insult. After the conviction, Liebich had his gender changed from male to female. In addition, Sven's name was changed to Marla Svenja. Critics considered this a provocation and spoke of an abuse of the Self-Determination Act.