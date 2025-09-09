In Nepal, the dispute over the blocking of social media escalates. Many people have died in the protests. Now the government lifts the blockade of Facebook & Co. on Tuesday.

Following violent protests in Nepal, the government lifted a ban on social media on Tuesday. Last week, some of the country's largest social media platforms - including Facebook, X and YouTube - had been blocked. This was triggered by a government draft for stricter regulation of social networks. On Monday, tens of thousands protested around the parliament building in Kathmandu - according to the police, at least 19 people were killed.

A violent protest in front of the parliament building in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. (September 8, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Narendra Shrestha

In response to the escalation, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned late Monday night during an emergency cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

Numerous rallies took place on the streets of the capital. The demonstrators pushed their way through the barbed wire fence and forced the police to retreat inside the parliament building. In the end, the officers opened fire on the demonstrators.

Seven of those killed and numerous injured were taken to the emergency room in Kathmandu. "Many of them are in a serious condition and appear to have gunshot wounds to the head and chest," said doctor Badri Risa. Outside, relatives waited for news while people lined up to donate blood. In all, at least 145 people were injured, including 28 officers, police spokesman Shekhar Khanal said.

According to the government, the law was intended to ensure that social media is operated "properly" and "responsibly". Critics, however, see it as an attempt to expand censorship and silence government critics.