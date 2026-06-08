Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed a ceasefire following the recent confrontation with Iran. Following Israeli attacks in Iran, Tehran has ceased fire, Netanyahu said in a video message. Should Iran make a mistake and attack Israel again, it would react with the utmost severity, Netanyahu announced. "Israel has the full right to self-defense and we will implement it if necessary."

Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have been significantly weakened, but Israel's conflict with them is not yet over, Netanyahu explained. Both had tried to impose a "new equation" on Israel in the last 24 hours. "They thought they could shoot at Israel from Lebanese and Iranian territory and that we would not react." This is unacceptable and will not happen, he emphasized.