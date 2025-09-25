Netanyahu flew around Europe. Screenshot Flightradar24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose an unusual route for his flight to the UN General Assembly in New York. Apparently he wanted to avoid countries where an arrest warrant against him could be executed by the International Criminal Court.

Sven Ziegler

The background to this is an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war.

The Israeli Prime Minister wants to address the UN on Friday and meet US President Trump next week. Show more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane took an unusual route to the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday, flying around several European countries.

Although France had agreed to the use of its airspace by Israeli aircraft, air traffic tracking records show, according to French diplomats, that Netanyahu's plane flew further south via Greece and Italy instead of the usual route and then turned over the Strait of Gibraltar before crossing the Atlantic.

Arrest warrant in place since November

According to Israeli media reports, the plane's detour was due to the fact that the government plane was supposed to avoid countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute and could therefore enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Netanyahu in the event of an emergency landing.

Last November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and the then Israeli Joav Gallant Defense Minister for alleged war crimes in the Gaza war.

Netanyahu will speak at the general debate of the UN General Assembly on Friday. The Israeli head of government is also scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House at the beginning of next week.