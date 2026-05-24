Ahead of a possible agreement between the USA and Tehran on a framework agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel's position that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons. "Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon," Netanyahu said in a post on Platform X. The image, which was apparently generated using AI, showed the Israeli head of government side by side with US President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump held out the prospect of a possible framework agreement with Tehran on an end to the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to media reports, there is growing concern in Israel that Trump could conclude an agreement with Iran that is disadvantageous from Israel's point of view and does not take sufficient account of the security interests of its close ally in the region.

Iran has repeatedly threatened Israel with annihilation. The Jewish state sees its existence threatened by the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran's political leadership has repeatedly affirmed that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and wants to use the nuclear facilities for civilian purposes. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and many countries have been concerned in recent years that Tehran is moving ever closer to being able to produce such nuclear weapons. This is because Iran was the only nuclear-weapon-free state to produce uranium with a purity level almost suitable for weapons.

The IAEA has referred to statements by official Iranian representatives according to which the Islamic Republic theoretically has all the elements to develop such weapons.