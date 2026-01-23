This is evident from a joint statement that Netanyahu published on X following a meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

According to the statement, the Israeli Defense Forces will continue to operate in the neighboring country to avert threats to its own soldiers and citizens. In addition, the infrastructure of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia is to be destroyed. The top priority remains the safety of Israeli citizens and soldiers. No compromises will be made in this regard.

Previously, media outlets had reported that the U.S. government intended to limit the military scope of action for Israeli units in Lebanon. This comes against the backdrop of a bilateral framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending regional conflicts, which also includes Lebanon.

New Map Covering a Larger Area

Netanyahu has described the “security zone” established by the army in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel as a barrier between the Hezbollah militia and the citizens and communities in the north of the country. The Lebanese government, however, classifies the area controlled by Israel as national territory occupied in violation of international law.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Andraee published a new map last week that covers a larger area than before. According to calculations by the Lebanese newspaper “L’Orient Today,” the area occupied by Israel increased from 600 square kilometers in April to approximately 620 square kilometers in June. This corresponds to just over 6 percent of Lebanese territory.