Israel wants to extend its military control over the Gaza Strip. According to a speech recorded by Channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the army currently controlled 60 percent and that his instructions were to increase this to 70 percent.

In response to a listener's interjection that Israel should take 100 percent, Netanyahu replied, according to the "Times of Israel" newspaper, that they would proceed "step by step" - starting with 70 percent.

When the US-brokered ceasefire came into force in October 2025, 53% of the area was still under Israeli control.

The Palestinian territory covers an area of around 365 square kilometers and is therefore roughly the size of Munich or Bremen.

Israel and the Islamist Hamas accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Hamas is demanding a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip. It refuses to agree to a verifiable disarmament and to allow a civilian transition in Gaza.

Nikolay Mladenov, High Representative of the Gaza Peace Council appointed by US President Donald Trump, warned the UN Security Council in New York last Thursday that without the disarmament of Hamas and in view of the ongoing ceasefire violations, the "deteriorating situation" in the Gaza Strip threatens to become permanent. Funding for reconstruction will not come as long as the weapons are not laid down.