Israel Netanyahu Rules Out Troop Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon for the time being. In a speech, Netanyahu described the “security zone” established by the army as a barrier between the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the citizens and communities in northern Israel. Israel will not withdraw as long as its security needs require it to remain there. The Lebanese government, however, classifies the area controlled by Israel as national territory occupied in violation of international law.