ARCHIVE – Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel. Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa
Keystone
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon for the time being. In a speech, Netanyahu described the “security zone” established by the army as a barrier between the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the citizens and communities in northern Israel. Israel will not withdraw as long as its security needs require it to remain there. The Lebanese government, however, classifies the area controlled by Israel as national territory occupied in violation of international law.
Although the bilateral framework agreement between Iran and the U.S. provides for a comprehensive end to military conflicts in the region, it does not contain an explicit clause regarding the withdrawal of Israeli troops. The Hezbollah militia is Iran’s most important ally in the region.