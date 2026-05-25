According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is in a "war with Hezbollah". The attacks would be intensified and the intensity increased, Netanyahu announced on Telegram.

The Hezbollah militia is attacking Israel with various types of drones, Netanyahu continued. A special team is working on solving this problem.

According to the Prime Minister, the Israeli armed forces have killed more than 600 Hezbollah militia fighters in recent weeks. Netanyahu described the members of the Shiite organization as terrorists. "But we are not taking our foot off the gas," Netanyahu said. "On the contrary, I said to press even harder on the gas. We will hit them hard."

The Israeli army announced on X that it had attacked more than 70 Hezbollah locations and targets in Lebanon. In the area around the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyros alone, ten command centers and weapons depots were attacked.

This information cannot currently be independently verified.

The army had previously reported two further drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel. There were no casualties. According to Israeli press reports, the army has not yet found a solution to these drone attacks.

A ceasefire has actually been in place between Israel and Hezbollah since April 2026. However, the mutual attacks have not ceased. Israel also retains troops in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah rejects negotiations with Israel.