Permitted in the Netherlands since April 2026: driving a Tesla in self-drive mode - but with your attention on the road. IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

The Netherlands is the first EU country to allow supervised autonomous driving - others could follow. Switzerland, meanwhile, continues to rely on strict rules and clear limits for self-driving systems.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Netherlands is the first EU country to allow monitored autonomous driving - other countries could follow.

In Switzerland, its use is heavily regulated and has so far only been permitted in clearly defined scenarios.

Responsibility remains with the driver - even if manufacturers could become more liable in the event of system errors. Show more

The Netherlands is leading the way and is the first EU country to allow fully automated driving - albeit monitored by a human who must be able to take the wheel at any time. The Hague does not generally approve self-driving cars on the roads, but allows Tesla models, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

"The Netherlands, of course, who else?" you might say. The country has been leading the way with innovative traffic concepts for decades. "The Netherlandsa?", others will scratch their heads in disbelief, the country of cyclists, of pedestrian zones?

However anyone interprets the decision from The Hague, it is seen as a potential door opener for the entire European market. Within the EU, national approvals can be mutually recognized under certain conditions.

European dam break?

The Dutch Tesla branch also posted a video of one of its vehicles driving autonomously through Eindhoven, expressing the hope that it will soon be allowed to activate monitored autonomous driving in other European countries. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Elon Musk's car company expects further registrations in the EU in 2026.

Currently, this system still has to be deactivated when driving across the Dutch border, as "heise online" notes.

In order to convince the authorities, Tesla has reportedly carried out an extensive test program. The vehicles had covered more than 1.6 million kilometers on European roads - a key component for the approval that has now been granted.

Switzerland sets tight limits

Switzerland is much more cautious. The legal basis for automated driving has been adapted. Since March 2025, new regulations have been in force that generally allow the use of such technologies - but only under clearly defined conditions. Hands-off functions, where the driver's hands do not have to be on the steering wheel, also require explicit approval. The Federal Roads Office (Astra) is responsible for this.

Swiss law currently permits three specific applications: Firstly, vehicles can maneuver fully autonomously in appropriately equipped parking garages.

Secondly, a highway pilot is permitted to take over steering, braking and acceleration on expressways.

Thirdly, driverless vehicles are allowed to drive on fixed routes - but only if they are monitored remotely.

Fully autonomous transport in urban areas, such as robotaxis without a steering wheel or driver's seat, is still not permitted in Switzerland.

Reading the newspaper at the wheel remains prohibited

Despite technical advances, responsibility remains with the driver. Even with the highway pilot activated, you can't sit back completely. Although the permanent observation of traffic is no longer necessary, the readiness to intervene must be guaranteed at all times.

Astra emphasizes that activities such as reading a newspaper or writing messages while driving remain prohibited. Anything that restricts the ability to react is prohibited - and the field of vision must not be impaired.

This reduces the advantage of autonomous driving for the person in charge of the car. They still have to remain on standby in the driver's seat and operate the steering wheel or brakes at any time if the vehicle does not do so itself in time.

Who is responsible?

If an accident occurs, the vehicle owner's liability insurance is initially responsible as usual. This does not change anything for injured parties. However, the question of responsibility becomes more complex.

If an approved assistance system causes the accident, manufacturers could also be held liable in future, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes, citing a law firm. However, the prerequisite is that the system was used correctly. If the driver has disregarded warning signals from the system or the vehicle has been poorly maintained, the responsibility remains with the driver. For example, a sensor or camera could be dirty and thus impaired in its function.

The electronic driving mode memory - a black box, so to speak - plays a central role here. It seamlessly documents whether the person or the system was in control at the time of the accident and therefore serves as crucial evidence.

How accidents develop in the Netherlands is also of great interest to Switzerland.