Just over a year after his election victory, the Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders has been able to push through his main goal: strict asylum rules. But the controversial state of emergency is off the table.

The Netherlands is heading towards a significant tightening of asylum law and is also planning border controls in November. However, the asylum emergency, which is being pushed by radical right-wing populist Geert Wilders in particular, will not be declared. Wilders announced this on Platform X in the evening. The leaders of the four government factions in The Hague had previously expressed their support for the package. This has averted a government crisis.

The government partners had been arguing for months about the tightening of asylum law. Wilders wanted to declare a state of emergency in order to enforce strict measures without parliamentary approval. There was resistance to this from his partners, as there is no legal basis for a state of emergency.

Fewer rights

According to the measures presented, asylum status will only be valid for a maximum of three years. The coalition also wants to send Syrian refugees back and declare at least parts of Syria safe. Recognized refugees are to have fewer rights of appeal in proceedings and no longer have the right to housing.

The tightening of asylum law is a central goal of the right-wing coalition. Wilders' radical-right Party for Freedom (PVV) won the parliamentary elections around a year ago. His PVV has now been in government for a good three months together with the right-wing liberal VVD, the centrist NSC party and the right-wing populist BBB farmers' party.

The number of asylum seekers remains stable at around 40,000 per year. However, the Netherlands has had major problems accommodating people for years. Experts and authorities cite austerity measures and a general housing shortage among the reasons.

