Rob Jetten (r), leader of the D66 party, appeared with his fiancé Nicolás Keenan on election night.

The Netherlands has voted and will have a new prime minister. The left-liberal Rob Jetten has the best prospects. And he's bringing someone else with him.

The Netherlands is on the verge of a political change: 38-year-old left-wing liberal Rob Jetten is likely to become the new Prime Minister. He will be the first First Gentleman to take office - 28-year-old Nicolás Keenan, a professional field hockey player from Buenos Aires. Like Queen Máxima, Jetten's fiancé comes from Argentina.

"Like a World Cup final"

Keenan was overjoyed at his partner's election victory. The election evening was "like a World Cup final" for him, he said. It was not until shortly before 9 p.m. that the redemptive prediction came on television. The couple then celebrated the success of the D66 party, of which Jetten is chairman, well into the night.

Rob Jetten is the president of the left-liberal D66 party.

Traditionally, the partners of Dutch heads of government hardly play a public role. Keenan is not expecting any major changes either: "For me, life just goes on. I'll carry on training - and nothing will change on the pitch either," he said.

The Argentinian has already enjoyed success with his country's national team and took part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris. He has lived in The Hague for eight years and plays for the professional club HC Klein Zwitserland.

Meeting in the supermarket

The two met by chance - in the supermarket. Jetten told Linda magazine that he had to leave his home in the summer of 2022 during the farmers' protests for safety reasons. He temporarily lived in a neighborhood where Keenan also lived. That's where their paths crossed - and there was an instant spark.

The two met in the supermarket.

Keenan was the first player in Dutch men's field hockey to openly come out as queer. Nevertheless, the couple also experienced hostility. Jetten made this public back in 2020 and read out some of the hateful letters he had received.

The politician is open about his relationship. He also spoke about his love on several occasions during the election campaign - always with a broad smile, which observers joked was not only due to his optimistic message. In spring, he asked Keenan to marry him - and got a yes. The wedding is to follow soon.

Incidentally, Rob Jetten would not be the first prime minister to have a "first gentleman" at his side. Former Luxembourg head of government Xavier Bettel already made headlines when he took his husband to the NATO summit - he was the only man in the official partner photo.