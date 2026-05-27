The neutrality initiative and the food initiative will be put before the Swiss people in September. This was decided by the Federal Council at its meeting on Wednesday.

Former National Councillor Walter Wobmann, President of the initiative committee (left), former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher (center) and SVP National Councillor Roland Rino Büchel (right) will submit the signatures for the neutrality initiative in April 2024. (archive picture)

Referendums Neutrality and nutrition initiative to be put to the ballot box in the fall

The neutrality initiative was submitted by the Pro Switzerland organization and SVP exponents. With the initiative, they want to ensure that perpetual, armed neutrality and a broad ban on sanctions are written into the constitution.

The official name of the popular initiative is "Safeguarding Swiss neutrality (neutrality initiative)", as announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday.

The food initiative with the official title "For a secure diet - by strengthening sustainable domestic production, more plant-based food and clean drinking water" calls for food production to be increasingly geared towards plant-based food. Specifically, it calls for a net level of food self-sufficiency of at least 70% in Switzerland.